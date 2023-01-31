Overcast, sleet in places: weather in Ukraine on January 31

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, precipitation in the form of sleet is expected today in most regions of Ukraine. The roads are icy.
The wind is predominantly south-western and western, in the eastern regions - south.
Central region of Ukraine
In Vinnytsia region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 4-5 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
Cloudy, light snow in Cherkasy region. Wind southwest, 2-5 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
In the Kirovograd region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 2-4 m/s. The air temperature during the day is -2...0°С.
In Poltava region partly cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 4-10 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
Cloudy, no precipitation in Dnepropetrovsk region. Wind southwest, 3-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°С.
Western region of Ukraine
In the Lviv region it is cloudy, light precipitation (sleet). West wind 7-8 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
In Khmelnytskyi region it is cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions 5-7 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°С.
In Volhynia, light precipitation (sleet). West wind 6-8 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
In Rivne region, there is light rainfall (sleet). West wind 6-7m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
In Ternopil region, there is light rainfall (sleet). West wind 6-7m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
In Ivano-Frankivsk region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. West wind 4-7 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°C.
In Chernivtsi region, there is light rainfall (sleet). West wind 3-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.
In Transcarpathia, partly cloudy weather, light precipitation (sleet). Wind of variable directions 1-4 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.
Northern region of Ukraine
Cloudy, no precipitation in Kyiv region. Wind southwest with transition to the west 3-6 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
In the Zhytomyr region it is cloudy, without precipitation. West wind, 5-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°C.
It is cloudy in Chernihiv region, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 4-7 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
In Sumy region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest and south 4-6 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
Eastern region of Ukraine
In Kharkiv region it is cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Wind southwest and south 4-6 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
In the Luhansk region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. South wind, 3-4 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.
It is cloudy in the Donetsk region, light precipitation (sleet). South wind, 3-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +1...+3°C
Southern region of Ukraine
For Zaporizhzhya, it is cloudy with no precipitation. Wind southwest, 3-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°С.
In Kherson region it is cloudy, light precipitation (sleet). South wind, 2-3 m/s. Air temperature during the day +1...+3°С
Cloudy, no precipitation in Mykolaiv region. Wind southwest with transition to the west 3-4 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
In Odessa region it is cloudy, light rainfall (sleet). Wind of variable directions, 3-5 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. Wind southwest, 2-4 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.
Cloudy, no precipitation in Kyiv. Wind southwest with transition to the west 3-6 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
