Overcast, sometimes rain: weather in Ukraine on January 17

07:06 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, today it will be cloudy in Ukraine, in Transcarpathia, Rivne, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, it will be light rain.

The wind will prevail southeast and south. During the day, the temperature is positive throughout Ukraine.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnytsia region it is cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 7-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



In Cherkasy region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Kirovograd region. Wind southeast, 7-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



In the Poltava region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 6-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



In the Dnepropetrovsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northeast, 5-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.



Western region of Ukraine

Cloudy, no precipitation in Lviv region. Wind southeast, 5-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



It is cloudy in Khmelnitsky region, without precipitation. South wind, 7-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



It is cloudy in Volhynia, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 6-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



Overcast, light rain in Rivne region. Wind southeast, 6-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



In the Ternopil region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 6-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



In Ivano-Frankivsk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 4-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



In Chernivtsi region partly cloudy, without precipitation. East and southeast wind, 4-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12°C.



Cloudy, rainy in Transcarpathia. Wind southeast and south, 5-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



Northern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, light rain in Kyiv region. Wind southeast, 8-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Zhytomyr region. South wind, 7-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



It is cloudy in Chernihiv region, light rain. Wind southeast, 7-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



It is cloudy in the Sumy region, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 6-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°C.



Eastern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, no precipitation in Kharkiv region. Wind southeast, 5-74 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.



In Lugansk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 2-7 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.



In the Donetsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 3-6 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.



Southern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, no precipitation in Zaporozhye. Wind southeast, 5-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.



In Kherson region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 6-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +9..+11°C.



In the Nikolaev region it is cloudy, without precipitation. The wind is southeast with a transition to the south, 6-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



In Odessa region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. South wind, 8-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 3-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Kyiv. Wind southeast, 8-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.