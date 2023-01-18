Warming expected: weather in Ukraine on January 18

07:11 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, today in some places it is raining in Ukraine, in Transcarpathia - heavy rain. Warming expected throughout

The wind will prevail southeast and south.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnytsia region it is cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 5-9 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



Cloudy, no significant precipitation in Cherkasy region. South wind, 8-11 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



In the Kirovograd region it is cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 9-11 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12°C.



In the Poltava region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 9-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Dnepropetrovsk region. Wind northeast, 9-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



Western region of Ukraine

In the Lviv region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 4-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



It is cloudy in Khmelnitsky region, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast with transition to south, 4-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Volyn. Wind southeast and south, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



In the Rivne region it is cloudy with clearings, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast and south, 4-7 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



In Ternopil region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast with transition to south, 4-7 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Ivano-Frankivsk region. Wind of variable directions, 6-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +11...+13°C.



In Chernivtsi region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast with transition to south, 5-7 m/s. Daytime air temperature +13...+15°C.



Cloudy, heavy rain in Transcarpathia. Wind of variable directions, 4-7 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



Northern region of Ukraine

Overcast, light rain in Kyiv region. South wind, 7-9 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



In the Zhytomyr region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast with transition to south, 5-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



It is cloudy in Chernihiv region, light rain. Wind southeast, 7-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Sumy region. Wind southeast, 8-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



Eastern region of Ukraine

It is cloudy in the Kharkiv region, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 8-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



In Lugansk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 6-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



In Donetsk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 6-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +1...+3°C



Southern region of Ukraine

In Zaporozhye it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 8-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Kherson region. South wind, 10-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day +11..+13°C.



In Mykolaiv region it is cloudy, without precipitation South wind, 10-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day +11...+13°C.



In Odessa region it is cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. South wind, 10-13 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Autonomous Republic of Crimea. South wind, 5-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +13...+15°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Kyiv. South wind, 7-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +8...+10°С