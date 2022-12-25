Precipitation in the western regions: weather in Ukraine on December 23

07:08 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, rain and sleet are expected today in the western regions, without significant precipitation in the rest of the country.

On the roads in the western and northern regions, there are icy patches in places. The wind is south, south-west, 5-10 m/s, in the Carpathians in places wind gusts up to 15-20 m/s.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnytsia region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+4 °C.



In Cherkasy region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5 °C.



Cloudy, no significant precipitation in Kirovohrad region. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8 °C.



In the Poltava region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5 °C.



In the Dnipropetrovsk region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +5...+7 °C.



Western region of Ukraine

Cloudy, rain, sleet in Lviv and Zakarpattia regions. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+4 °C.



Cloudy, rain, sleet for Volyn region. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



In Rivne, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+4 °C.



Cloudy with clearings, rain, sleet in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8 °C.



In Chernivtsi region it is cloudy with clearings, without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8 °C.



Northern region of Ukraine

In the Kyiv region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. South wind, 5-10 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °С.



Cloudy, no significant precipitation in Zhytomyr region. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+4 °C.



In Chernihiv region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. South wind, 5-10 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °С.



In Sumy region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



Eastern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, no significant precipitation in Kharkiv region. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5 °C.



In Luhansk and Donetsk regions it is cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5 °C.



Southern region of Ukraine

In Zaporozhye region, it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +5...+7 °C.



Cloudy, no significant precipitation in Kherson region. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +7...+9 °C.



In the Nikolaev region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +8...+10 °C.



In Odessa region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +7...+9 °C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea partly cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +7...+9 °C.



In Kyiv it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 3-4 m/s. The air temperature during the day is +2…+3 °C.