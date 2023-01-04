Cloudy with clearings: weather in Ukraine on January 4

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, there will be some cloudiness in Ukraine today. Precipitation is not expected, only in the Chernihiv region a slight rain is possible.
Central region of Ukraine
In Vinnytsia region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Northwest wind, 4-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.
In Cherkasy region, it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.
Cloudy, no precipitation in Kirovohrad and Poltava regions. Wind northwest, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.
In Dnipropetrovsk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Northwest wind, 4-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.
Western region of Ukraine
No precipitation in Lviv region. West wind, 3-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.
In Khmelnytskyi region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 4-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.
In Volhynia and Rivne region partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind southwest and west, 4-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.
In Ternopil region it is clear, without precipitation. West wind, 3-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.
Cloudy, no precipitation in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Wind of variable directions, 1-4 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.
In Chernivtsi region it is cloudy, without precipitation. West wind, 2-5 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.
In Transcarpathia partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind north and south, 2-3 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.
Northern region of Ukraine
In Kyiv region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°С
In Zhytomyr region it is cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Wind northwest and west, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +3...+5°С
In the Chernihiv region it is cloudy with clearings, light rain. West wind with transition to northwest, 5-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.
Cloudy, no significant precipitation in Sumy region. West wind with transition to northwest, 7-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.
Eastern region of Ukraine
It is cloudy in the Kharkiv region, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 6-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.
In Luhansk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. West wind with transition to northwest, 6-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.
Cloudy, no precipitation in Donetsk region. West wind with transition to northwest, 4-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.
Southern region of Ukraine
In Zaporizhzhya, it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Northwest wind, 4-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.
In Kherson region it is cloudy, without precipitation. North wind, 3-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.
In Mykolaiv region it is cloudy, without precipitation Wind northwest, 4-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.
In Odessa region it is cloudy, without precipitation. North wind, 6-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.
In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. Wind southwest and northwest, 2-3 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.
In Kyiv partly cloudy, no precipitation. Northwest wind, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°С
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments