Cloudy with clearings: weather in Ukraine on January 4

07:09 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, there will be some cloudiness in Ukraine today. Precipitation is not expected, only in the Chernihiv region a slight rain is possible.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnytsia region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Northwest wind, 4-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.



In Cherkasy region, it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Kirovohrad and Poltava regions. Wind northwest, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



In Dnipropetrovsk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Northwest wind, 4-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



Western region of Ukraine

No precipitation in Lviv region. West wind, 3-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.



In Khmelnytskyi region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 4-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



In Volhynia and Rivne region partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind southwest and west, 4-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



In Ternopil region it is clear, without precipitation. West wind, 3-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Wind of variable directions, 1-4 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



In Chernivtsi region it is cloudy, without precipitation. West wind, 2-5 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



In Transcarpathia partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind north and south, 2-3 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



Northern region of Ukraine

In Kyiv region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°С



In Zhytomyr region it is cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Wind northwest and west, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +3...+5°С



In the Chernihiv region it is cloudy with clearings, light rain. West wind with transition to northwest, 5-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



Cloudy, no significant precipitation in Sumy region. West wind with transition to northwest, 7-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.



Eastern region of Ukraine

It is cloudy in the Kharkiv region, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 6-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



In Luhansk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. West wind with transition to northwest, 6-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Donetsk region. West wind with transition to northwest, 4-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



Southern region of Ukraine

In Zaporizhzhya, it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Northwest wind, 4-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



In Kherson region it is cloudy, without precipitation. North wind, 3-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.



In Mykolaiv region it is cloudy, without precipitation Wind northwest, 4-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.



In Odessa region it is cloudy, without precipitation. North wind, 6-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. Wind southwest and northwest, 2-3 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



In Kyiv partly cloudy, no precipitation. Northwest wind, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°С