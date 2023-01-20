Cloudy, no precipitation: weather in Ukraine on January 20

07:08 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrgidromettsentr, it will be cloudy and cloudy in Ukraine today. Showers are expected in the Western regions, and no precipitation in the rest of the country.

A decrease in air temperature is expected throughout Ukraine, in Lugansk and Donbass at night thermometers can drop to zero.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnytsia region it is cloudy, without precipitation. South wind with transition to southeast, 4-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



In Cherkasy region it is cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 6-9 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Kirovograd region. South wind with transition to southeast, 6-9 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



In the Poltava region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-9 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.



In the Dnepropetrovsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast 6-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



Western region of Ukraine

It is cloudy in the Lviv region, without significant precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 3-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°С.



It is cloudy in Khmelnitsky region, light rain. Wind of variable directions, 3-5 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



In Volyn it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 2-5 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Rivne region. Wind of variable directions, 2-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Ternopil region. Wind of variable directions, 3-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.



In Ivano-Frankivsk region it is cloudy, heavy precipitation. Wind northwest, 3-4 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Chernivtsi region. East wind with transition to the west, 4 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.



It is cloudy in Transcarpathia, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 1-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



Northern region of Ukraine

In the Kyiv region it is cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 5-7 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



Cloudy, no significant precipitation in Zhytomyr region. Wind of variable directions, 3-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



It is cloudy in Chernihiv region, without precipitation. Wind south and southeast, 6-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



It is cloudy in the Sumy region, without precipitation. Wind south and southeast, 7-9 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.



Eastern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, no precipitation in Kharkiv region. Wind southeast, 7-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



In Lugansk region, it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 6-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



In Donetsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 6-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



Southern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, no precipitation in Zaporozhye. Wind southeast, 6-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



In Kherson region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 5-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +11..+13°C.



In the Nikolaev region, it is cloudy, without precipitation. South wind with a transition to the southeast, 6-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +12...+14°C.



In Odessa region it is cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12°C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, it is cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 3-4 m/s. Daytime air temperature +14...+16°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Kyiv. South wind, 5-7 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.