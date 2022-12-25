Light snow with rain: weather in Ukraine on December 7

07:05 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, light snow and rain are expected today throughout Ukraine, except for the eastern part. In the western, northern and central regions, the roads are slick in places.

The wind is predominantly southeast, 7-12 m/s.



Central region of Ukraine

Cloudy, snow, rain in Vinnytsia region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



Cloudy, snow, rain in Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



Cloudy, snowy in Poltava region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -5...-3 °С.



Cloudy, snowy in Dnepropetrovsk region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day is -3...-1 °С.



Western region of Ukraine

Cloudy, snow, rain in Lviv region. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+4 °C.



In the Volyn region cloudy, snow, rain. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °C.



Cloudy, snow, rain in Rivne and Ternopil regions. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



Cloudy, snow, rain in Khmelnitsky region. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °С.



Cloudy, snow, rain in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °С.



Cloudy, snow, rain in Chernivtsi region. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



In the Transcarpathian region cloudy, rain. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6 °C.



Northern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, snowy in Kyiv region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °С.



In the Zhytomyr region cloudy, snow. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °С.



Cloudy, snowy in Chernihiv region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2 °С.



Cloudy, snowy in Sumy region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -5...-3 °С.



Eastern region of Ukraine

In Kharkiv region partly cloudy, without precipitation. East wind, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2 °С.



Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Luhansk region. East wind, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2 °С.



In Donetsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2 °С.



Southern region of Ukraine

In Zaporozhye region, it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



Cloudy, rainy in Kherson region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +5...+7 °C.



In the Nikolaev region cloudy, rain. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6 °C.



Cloudy, rainy weather in Odessa region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8 °C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +7...+9 °C.



Cloudy, snowy in Kyiv. Wind southeast, 5-7 m/s. The air temperature during the day is about -2 °С.