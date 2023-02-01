Wet snow, sometimes with rain: weather in Ukraine on February 1

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, cloudy weather will be expected in Ukraine today, sleet is expected in some regions, with rain in some places. There are icy patches on the roads.
Central region of Ukraine
In Vinnytsia region it is cloudy, light rainfall (sleet). Wind of variable directions, 4-7 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
Cloudy, light rain (sleet) in Cherkasy region. West wind with transition to southwest, 3-6 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
In the Kirovograd region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 3-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°C.
In the Poltava region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 3-4 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
Cloudy with clearings, no precipitation in Dnipropetrovsk region. Wind southwest, 2-4 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
Western region of Ukraine
In the Lviv region it is cloudy, light precipitation (sleet). West wind 6-8 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
Cloudy, rainfall (sleet) in Khmelnitsky region. West wind 5-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°С.
In Volyn cloudy, light precipitation (sleet). West wind 6-9 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°С.
In Rivne region it is cloudy, light rainfall (sleet). West wind 5-8m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°C.
In Ternopil region it is cloudy with clearings, precipitation (sleet). West wind 6-9m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°С.
Cloudy, no precipitation in Ivano-Frankivsk region. West wind 3-7 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.
In Chernivtsi region, it is cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. West wind 4-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.
It is cloudy in Transcarpathia, light precipitation (sleet). South wind 1-2 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°C.
Northern region of Ukraine
Cloudy, no significant precipitation in Kyiv region. West wind 4-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
In the Zhytomyr region it is cloudy, precipitation (rain with sleet). West wind, 5-8 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
It is cloudy in Chernihiv region, without precipitation. West wind with transition to southwest, 4-6 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
It is cloudy in the Sumy region, without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 3-5 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
Eastern region of Ukraine
Cloudy, light snow in Kharkiv region. Wind southwest, 3-4 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
In Lugansk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 2-3 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°C.
Cloudy with clearings, no precipitation in Donetsk region. Wind of variable directions, 2-3 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°C.
Southern region of Ukraine
In Zaporizhzhya, it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 2-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.
In Kherson region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 3-5 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.
In Mykolaiv region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 3-5 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.
In Odessa region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest with transition to the west, 5-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.
In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 2-4 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
Cloudy in Kyiv, no significant precipitation. West wind 4-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
