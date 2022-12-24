In places snow with rain: weather in Ukraine on December 8

07:06 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to Ukrgidromettsentr, sleet and rain are expected today in the southern, eastern and most central regions of Ukraine.

In the western, northern and central regions, the roads are slick in places, in the southwestern regions fog is in places. Wind south and southeast, 7-12 m/s.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnytsia region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



Cloudy, sleet, rain in Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions. South wind, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



Cloudy, sleet, rain in Poltava region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °С.



Cloudy, sleet, rain in Dnipropetrovsk region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



Western region of Ukraine

In the Lviv region partly cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+4 °C.



Partly cloudy, no significant precipitation in Volyn region. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °C.



In Rivne and Ternopil regions partly cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °С.



In Khmelnytskyi region partly cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



In Ivano-Frankivsk region partly cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+4 °C.



In Chernivtsi region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2 °С.



In the Transcarpathian region partly cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5 °C.



Northern region of Ukraine

In the Kyiv region it is cloudy with clearings, without significant precipitation. South wind, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



In the Zhytomyr region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °C.



In Chernihiv region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



Cloudy, snowy in Sumy region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °C.



Eastern region of Ukraine

In Kharkiv region, partly cloudy weather, sleet and rain. East wind, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °С.



In Lugansk region partly cloudy, sleet and rain. East wind, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °С.



Cloudy, sleet, rain in Donetsk region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °С.



Southern region of Ukraine

In Zaporozhye region, it is cloudy, sleet and rain. South wind, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+4 °C.



In the Kherson region cloudy, rain. South wind, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day +8...+10 °C.



Cloudy, rain in Mykolaiv and Odessa regions. South wind, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +7...+9 °C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, it is cloudy and rainy. South wind, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11 °C.



Cloudy, sleet in Kyiv. South wind, 3-4 m/s. The air temperature during the day is about 0 °C.