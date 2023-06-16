Summer heat has come to Ukraine. Weather forecast for the weekend May 20-21

According to weather forecasts, the weather at the weekend in Ukraine will be summer in nature. During the day, the air will warm up to +25 °С, and in the south even up to +30 °С. The nights will also be much warmer, and the average daily temperature will be 2-4 °C higher than the long-term average, in the western and northern regions close to normal.

In some regions of Ukraine in the daytime in some places there will be small short-term rains, accompanied by thunderstorms. An emergency level of fire danger is expected in most of the country.

What will the weather be like on Saturday May 20th?

In the western regions, it will be cloudy at night, light rain and thunderstorms are expected in places in the daytime. Wind northeast, 5-10 m/s. The air temperature at night is +8…+13°С, during the day +19…+24°С.

Partly cloudy in the north of the country, without precipitation, only in the south of the Kyiv region in the afternoon light rain and thunderstorms are possible. Wind northeast, 5-10 m/s. The air temperature at night will be +8…+13 °С, in the daytime +19…+24 °С.

In the central regions, there will be no precipitation at night, in some places in the daytime there will be short rains, accompanied by thunderstorms. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature +10...+15°С at night, +22...+27°С during the day.

In the southern part of Ukraine partly cloudy, without precipitation. East wind, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature at night +12...+17°С, in the daytime +25...+30°С.

In the eastern regions, no precipitation at night, light rain in places in the daytime, thunderstorms possible. Wind northeast, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature +10...+15°С at night, +22...+27°С during the day.

What will the weather be like on Sunday, May 21st?

In the western and northern regions, under the influence of the protrusion of the anticyclone from the north, partly cloudy weather is expected, without significant precipitation. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. The air temperature at night will be +7…+12 °С, in the daytime +18…+23 °С.

In the central regions, it will be cloudy at night, light rain in places in the daytime, and a thunderstorm is possible. Wind northeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature at night is +9…+14 °С, during the day +20…+25 °С.

In the south of Ukraine, without precipitation at night, in the daytime in Odesa and Nikolaev regions light rain will pass in places. Wind northeast, 9-14 m/s. Air temperature at night +11...+16°С, in the daytime +24...+29°С.

In the eastern part of the country, without significant precipitation at night, light rain in the daytime, in places with a thunderstorm. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. The air temperature at night is +10…+15 °С, during the day +19…+24 °С.

Allergens: birch continues to bloom

Birch pollen still settles on windows and balconies, so we recommend that allergy sufferers install protective nets with the “anti-dust” function. It is best to ventilate rooms after rain, when the concentration of allergens in the air is minimal.