What will the weather be like on the last day of 2022

On Saturday, December 31, the weather in Ukraine will be warm and sunny. On the last day of 2022, warming is expected in the country. The temperature at night will fluctuate from 2 degrees of heat to 3 degrees of frost.. During the day, the air will warm up to 10 degrees Celsius.

Fog will appear in most of the western, central and Zhytomyr regions on December 31. Visibility will be 200-500 meters.

+6...+9 degrees are expected in the South , and it will warm up to +10° in Crimea. The weather will be sunny with partly cloudy. No precipitation.

+4…+7 degrees are predicted in the eastern regions. It will rain in the Lugansk region, it will be dry in the rest of the territory.

+3…+5 degrees are predicted in the northern regions. Light rain is expected.

In the West, the air will warm up to +6…+10 degrees. Rain is expected.

In the central regions during the day the thermometers will show +4…+6 degrees. There will be a little rain.

In Kiev on December 31, the night temperature will be around 0°, and in the daytime the thermometers will show +4°...+6°. Dry weather and some cloudiness are expected throughout the day.