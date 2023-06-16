Rains and thunderstorms: weather forecast for June 16 in Ukraine

17:54 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On Friday, June 16, the weather in different regions of Ukraine will be varied, with a predominance of rain and thunderstorms. According to the information provided by the Ukrhydrometeorological center, precipitation is expected in some places, and the air temperature will rise to +28°.



Showers are forecast in the west of the country, and thunderstorms are also possible in some places. At night, the temperature will be from 10 to 15°C, and + 18-23°C during the day. In the highlands of the Carpathians, cool weather is predicted with a night temperature of +6-11° and a daytime temperature of +12-15°.



In the rest of Ukraine, precipitation is not expected, with the exception of light rain and thunderstorms during the day in the south-east of the country, as well as in the Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions. At night, the temperature will be +13-18°, and during the day most regions are expected to be +23° to +28°.



Precipitation is not predicted in Kyiv and its environs, partly cloudy weather is expected. The speed of the northeast wind will be 5-10 m/s.



Forecaster Natalya Didenko noted that the weather in Ukraine on Friday will be varied, with rain, thunderstorms and possible heavy showers, especially in the western regions.. Tourists heading to the mountains should take this information into account.



The eastern regions and the Azov region can also expect local rains, while the rest of the territory will have dry weather with clearings.