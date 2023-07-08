Rains and thunderstorms in the east and south of Ukraine. Weekend weather July 8-9, 2023

According to weather forecasts, the weather will remain stable and comfortable over the weekend in the west and north of Ukraine. But in the east and south of the country, thunderstorms, hail and squally wind intensification are expected. As a consolation - it will bring a long-awaited coolness.

Saturday, July 8:

In the western regions, under the influence of the eastern periphery of the anticyclone, partly cloudy weather is expected, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 7 - 12 m/s. The air temperature at night will be +10…+15 °С, in the daytime +21…+26 °С.

In the northern part of the country, there will be thunderstorms in places, in the Kyiv region without significant precipitation. North wind, 9 - 14 m/s. The air temperature at night will fluctuate within +13…+18 °С, during the day +22…+27 °С.

Unstable weather in the central regions. Short-term thunderstorms, in some places hail and squalls, 15 - 20 m/s. North wind, 7 - 12 m/s, gusts in places during the day, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night is +17…+22 °С, in the daytime +27…+32 °С.

Rains with thunderstorms are expected in the southern half, heavy showers, hail and squalls of 19-24 m/s in the daytime in Zaporozhye, Kherson regions and Crimea. North wind, 5 - 10 m/s, in Odessa and Nikolaev regions gusts in places during the day, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night will be +18…+23 °С, in the daytime +28…+33 °С.

Unstable weather is expected in the eastern regions under the influence of a sedentary front. It will rain with thunderstorms, during the day in places heavy downpours with hail and squally winds up to 17-22 m/s. The air temperature will be +18…+23 °С at night, +28…+33 °С during the day.

Sunday, July 9:

In the western regions partly cloudy, without precipitation; in the Carpathians and in the Carpathian region in the afternoon intermittent rains with thunderstorms, hail in places. Northwest wind, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night will fluctuate within +11…+16 °С, during the day +23…+28 °С.

In the northern part of Ukraine partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 7 - 12 m/s. The air temperature at night will be +12…+17 °С, in the daytime +23…+28 °С.

In the central regions, thunderstorms are expected in places at night, without significant precipitation in the daytime. North wind, 7 - 12 m/s, gusts in places during the day, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night is +15…+20 °С, in the daytime +24…+29 °С.

In the southern regions, it will rain in places at night with thunderstorms; during the day in the Crimea, thunderstorms, in the rest of the region without precipitation. North wind, 7 - 12 m/s, occasional gusts during the day, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night is +18…+23 °С, during the day +25…+30 °С.

Cloudy weather in the eastern half. Rain, in some places significant. Separate thunderstorms. North wind, 7 - 12 m/s, gusts in places, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night will be +15…+20 °С, during the day +20…+25 °С.