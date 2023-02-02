Severe frosts will cover Ukraine by the end of the week

11:52 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The lowest temperature is expected in the Carpathians, at night the temperature will drop to -16°, in the rest of the territory it is expected to drop to -10°.



The weather forecaster Igor Kibalchich told about this, reports meteoprog.



According to him, today in Ukraine in places small precipitation is expected in the form of sleet, drizzle and rain.. The air temperature during the day will be -1...+4 °С, and in the southern regions the air will warm up to +2...+7 °С.



Weather February 3



On Friday, cloudy weather will continue in Ukraine with light precipitation, mainly in the form of sleet. There will be ice on the roads of the country. Wind of variable directions, 3 - 8 m/s, northwest in the western part, 7 - 12 m/s. The air temperature at night will fluctuate within -4...+1 °С, in the daytime -2...+3 °С, in the southern part +2...+7 °С.