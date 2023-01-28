The day in most regions of Ukraine will be dry and relatively warm

According to the Ukrgidromettsentr, the weather in Ukraine on January 28 will delight residents of most regions with a dry and relatively warm day. However, without rain and frost will not do.

It will be warmest during the day in Transcarpathia and Crimea. The coolest is in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At night, severe frosts will be in the Kharkiv region.

Weather in regions

In the West , the day will pass with insignificant precipitation. However, light sleet is possible at night in the Carpathians, Transcarpathians and Bukovina. Daytime air temperature will fluctuate from -1 to +5 degrees. The coolest thing will be in the Lviv region.

In the North , the night and day will also pass without significant precipitation. At night, the thermometer will drop to -6...-3 degrees, and in the daytime will rise to 0...+2 degrees.

In the central regions , the day will also pass with insignificant precipitation. At the same time, moderate sleet with rain is expected in the south during the day. However, the thermometer will stay above 0.

In the East the day will be the coolest. Especially in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where thermometers will show -7...-4 degrees. At night, it will be coldest in Kharkiv region - up to -8.

In Kiev , the day will pass without significant precipitation, and the air temperature will be a maximum of +2 degrees.

Weather in cities

Uzhhorod – +3...+5

Lviv - -1...+1

Ivano-Frankivsk - 0...+2

Ternopil - -1..+1

Chernivtsi – +1...+3

Khmelnitsky - 0...+2

Lutsk - 0...+2

Rivne - 0...+2

Zhytomyr - 0...+2

Vinnytsia - -1...+1

Odessa - 0...+2

Nikolaev - 0...+2

Kherson - +1...+3

Simferopol - +3...+5

Kropyvnytskyi - 0…+2

Cherkasy – 0…+2

Chernihiv - 0...+2

Amounts – 0…+2

Poltava - 0...+2

Dnipro - 0…+2

Zaporizhia – +1…+3

Donetsk - -6...-4

Luhansk - -7 ... -5

Kharkiv - -1...+1

Kyiv - 0…+2