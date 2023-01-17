No significant precipitation: weather in Ukraine on January 16

07:07 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, today there are no significant precipitations in Ukraine, rains are expected only in the western regions. In the northern regions, the roads are icy in places.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnitsa, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



In the Poltava region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °С.



In the Dnipropetrovsk region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °C.



Western region of Ukraine

Cloudy, rainy in Lviv region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+4 °C.



Cloudy, rainy weather in Volyn region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5 °C.



In the Rivne region cloudy, rain, sleet. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+4 °C.



Cloudy, rain, sleet in Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



Cloudy, rain in Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+4 °C.



In the Transcarpathian region cloudy, rain. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5 °C.



Northern region of Ukraine

In the Kyiv region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °С.



Cloudy, rain, sleet in Zhytomyr region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °C.



In the Chernihiv region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



In Sumy region, it will be cloudy with clearings, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day is -3...-1 °C.



Eastern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, no significant precipitation in Kharkiv region. Wind southeast, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °С.



Cloudy, sleet in Luhansk region. Wind southeast, 5-10 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



In Donetsk region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °C.



Southern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, no significant precipitation in Zaporozhye region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °C.



In the Kherson region, it is cloudy with clearings, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5 °C.



In the Nikolaev region, it is cloudy with clearings, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6 °C.



Cloudy, no significant precipitation in Odessa region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +5...+7 °C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, it is cloudy with clearings, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +5...+7 °C.



In Kyiv it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. South wind, 5-6 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0…+1 °С.