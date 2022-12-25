No precipitation: weather in Ukraine on December 19

According to the Ukrgidromettsentr, partly cloudy, no precipitation in Ukraine today. In almost all areas, the air temperature will not rise above 0 degrees.
Central region of Ukraine
In Vinnytsia region it is clear, without precipitation. Wind from different directions, 2-6 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -5...-3°C.
In Cherkasy region, it is clear, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 4-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -3...-1°С.
For the Kirovograd region, it is clear, without precipitation. North wind, 4-7 m/s. The air temperature during the day is -2...0°С.
In Poltava region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 4-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -3...-1°С.
Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Dnipropetrovsk region. Wind of variable directions, 5-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
Western region of Ukraine
In the Lviv region, it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 2-6 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -6...-4°С.
In Volhynia partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 2-5 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -6...-4°С.
Partly cloudy, without precipitation in Rivne region. Wind of variable directions, 2-4 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -6...-4°С.
In Ternopil region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 2-6 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2°С.
In Khmelnytskyi region, they forecast no precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 2-5 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2°С.
Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Ivano-Frankivsk region. Wind east and southeast, 1-4 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2°С.
In Chernivtsi region partly cloudy, without precipitation. East wind, 2-5 m/s. The air temperature during the day is -2...0°С.
In Transcarpathia it is cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 2-3 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
Northern region of Ukraine
Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Kyiv region. Wind northwest, 3-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -6...-4°С.
In the Zhytomyr region it is clear, without precipitation. Northwest wind, 2-6 m/s. The air temperature at night is -11...-9°С, in the daytime -7...-5°С.
In Chernihiv region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 3-6 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -9...-7°C.
Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Sumy region. Wind northwest, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day -5...-3°C.
Eastern region of Ukraine
In Kharkiv region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Northwest wind, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day -2...0°C.
In Lugansk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 6-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
Cloudy with clearings, no precipitation in Donetsk region. Wind northwest and northwest, 6-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
Southern region of Ukraine
For Zaporozhye, partly cloudy weather, no precipitations. Wind northwest and northwest, 6-7 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
In Kherson region, it is clear, without precipitation. North wind, 6-7 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.
In Mykolaiv region it is clear, without precipitation. North wind, 5-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
In Odessa region, it is clear, without precipitation. North wind, 6-9 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.
In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea it is cloudy, without precipitation. North wind, 4-5 m/s. The air temperature during the day is -2...0°С.
Cloudy with clearings, no precipitation in Kyiv. Wind northwest, 3-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -6...-4°С.
