No precipitation: weather in Ukraine on December 19

07:06 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrgidromettsentr, partly cloudy, no precipitation in Ukraine today. In almost all areas, the air temperature will not rise above 0 degrees.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnytsia region it is clear, without precipitation. Wind from different directions, 2-6 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -5...-3°C.



In Cherkasy region, it is clear, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 4-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -3...-1°С.



For the Kirovograd region, it is clear, without precipitation. North wind, 4-7 m/s. The air temperature during the day is -2...0°С.



In Poltava region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 4-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -3...-1°С.



Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Dnipropetrovsk region. Wind of variable directions, 5-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.



Western region of Ukraine

In the Lviv region, it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 2-6 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -6...-4°С.



In Volhynia partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 2-5 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -6...-4°С.



Partly cloudy, without precipitation in Rivne region. Wind of variable directions, 2-4 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -6...-4°С.



In Ternopil region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 2-6 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2°С.



In Khmelnytskyi region, they forecast no precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 2-5 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2°С.



Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Ivano-Frankivsk region. Wind east and southeast, 1-4 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2°С.



In Chernivtsi region partly cloudy, without precipitation. East wind, 2-5 m/s. The air temperature during the day is -2...0°С.



In Transcarpathia it is cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 2-3 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.



Northern region of Ukraine

Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Kyiv region. Wind northwest, 3-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -6...-4°С.



In the Zhytomyr region it is clear, without precipitation. Northwest wind, 2-6 m/s. The air temperature at night is -11...-9°С, in the daytime -7...-5°С.



In Chernihiv region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 3-6 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -9...-7°C.



Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Sumy region. Wind northwest, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day -5...-3°C.



Eastern region of Ukraine

In Kharkiv region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Northwest wind, 5-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day -2...0°C.



In Lugansk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northwest, 6-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.



Cloudy with clearings, no precipitation in Donetsk region. Wind northwest and northwest, 6-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.



Southern region of Ukraine

For Zaporozhye, partly cloudy weather, no precipitations. Wind northwest and northwest, 6-7 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.



In Kherson region, it is clear, without precipitation. North wind, 6-7 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.



In Mykolaiv region it is clear, without precipitation. North wind, 5-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.



In Odessa region, it is clear, without precipitation. North wind, 6-9 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea it is cloudy, without precipitation. North wind, 4-5 m/s. The air temperature during the day is -2...0°С.



Cloudy with clearings, no precipitation in Kyiv. Wind northwest, 3-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -6...-4°С.