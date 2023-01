Without precipitation and sub-zero temperatures: weather in Ukraine on January 2

08:01 02 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrhydrometcenter, it will be warm in Ukraine on the first Monday of 2023. Precipitation is not expected on this day.

Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnitsa region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12 °C.



In Cherkasy region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11 °C.



Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Kirovograd region. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +11...+13 °C.



In Poltava region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +8...+10 °C.



In the Dnipropetrovsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12 °C.



Western region of Ukraine

Partly cloudy, no precipitation in Lviv and Khmelnytsky regions. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12 °C.



In Volyn and Rivne regions partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11 °C.



In Ternopil region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12 °C.



In Ivano-Frankivsk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11 °C.



In Chernivtsi region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11 °C.



In Zakarpattia region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +8...+10 °C.



Northern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, no precipitation in Kyiv region. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11 °C.



In Zhytomyr region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11 °C.



In Chernihiv region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +8...+10 °C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Sumy region. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +7...+9 °C.



Eastern region of Ukraine

In Kharkiv region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +8...+10 °C.



In Lugansk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11 °C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Donetsk region. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11 °C.



Southern region of Ukraine

In Zaporozhye region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12°C.



In Kherson region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +11...+13°C.



In Mykolaiv region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +11...+13°C.



In Odessa region, it is clear, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +11...+13°C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea it is clear, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +11...+13°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Kyiv. West wind, 3-6 m/s. The air temperature during the day is +9…+10 °С.