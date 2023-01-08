Winter frosts led to a sharp increase in electricity consumption

12:50 08 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As of 11:00 on December 8, persistent frosty weather contributes to an increase in the level of electricity consumption, and, accordingly, its deficit in the energy system, compared with a warmer last week. It is reported by NPC Ukrenergo.

"To ensure the balance between production and consumption, consumption limits have been brought to the regions, effective from 09:00 to 24:00. Exceeding the limits leads to the application of emergency restrictions. At night, restrictions as of today are not applied," the message says.

Power engineers are asking citizens to consume electricity wisely and use energy-intensive appliances in turn. This reduces the load on the power system and reduces the need to limit consumption.

NPC Ukrenergo, electricity producers and distribution system operators continue to restore power facilities damaged by the Russians to provide power to consumers and improve its reliability.

Recall that on the night of January 2, the invaders launched several waves of drones in Ukraine. As a result of the attacks, energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region were damaged.

DTEK said that drones launched by Russia across the territory of Ukraine cause very great damage to the Ukrainian energy system, since they accurately hit energy facilities.