Residents of Slavyansk are offered to evacuate away from the front line

10:40 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Residents of the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region, were warned that in the near future they may have to evacuate away from the front line. The fact that they should be ready to leave on Friday, February 3, was announced by the head of the Slavic military administration, Vadim Lyakh, on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel.

He said that the Russian occupation troops are currently shelling Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka from a short distance.

"This makes it difficult to track missiles and poses a serious danger to the civilian population," he stressed.

At the same time, he pointed out that the situation in Slavyansk is still stable.. The city has electricity, gas and water.

"However, today we see that the front line is slowly but approaching. This poses a danger to all nearby cities. The closer the front line is, the more shelling will be," Lyakh said.

Recall that the invaders launched a missile attack on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

Earlier, the police detained two residents of the city of Slavyansk, who distributed the location of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.