Residents of Vyshgorod found a bag with a large amount of money in the entrance

10:40 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Residents of a high-rise building in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region, found a suspicious bag in the entrance and thought it was explosives. However, the police called to the scene found that it contained several thousand dollars and tens of thousands of hryvnias. This was announced by the head of the Kiev region police Andriy Nebitov.

The police found the passport of the owner of the bag in the bag. After the identity of the elderly woman was established, she was returned the lost.

Жильцы дома нашли в подъезде подозрительную сумку

Полиция вернула потерянную сумку и деньги хозяйке.

The head of police notes that the owner lived in the same entrance.

“Another confirmation that a person’s decency and honesty are not brought up in the service and are in no way connected with the profession, but these are simple human qualities that have been instilled by parents and teachers since childhood,” Nebitov summed up the act of law enforcement officers.

 