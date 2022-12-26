The inhabitants of Mariupol are freezing. The occupiers did not provide heating - the mayor

11:36 11 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The occupiers failed to prepare for the heating season in Mariupol - municipal services in the city do not work. The mayor of the city Vadim Boychenko spoke about this on the air of the telethon.

"The heating season in Mariupol has not yet begun. People are sitting in the cold, freezing, and we see signs on the entrances and on the apartments: "SOS! We're freezing". All Russian propaganda crashed against the winter that came to the territory of Ukraine," he stressed.

Boychenko noted that only the Ukrainian authorities can ensure the life of Mariupol and the occupied territories, since the Russian invaders are not capable of anything, except to hand out heaters.

“People line up for kilometers, fight for these heaters, go through this humiliating procedure. But the worst thing is that to plug the heater into a socket, you need to have electricity. And there is no electricity in the amount necessary for the heating season. They did not provide this instrument of vital activity either. And, accordingly, we see dozens of fires that destroy housing in Mariupol," the mayor specified.

Earlier it was reported that a sharp increase in morbidity and mortality was recorded in Mariupol against the background of the onset of winter and further cooling.