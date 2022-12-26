15:06 11 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Photos began to circulate on social networks as the residents of Kherson come out in the city center to meet the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Information that has not yet been confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has also appeared on social networks that Ukrainian defenders have entered the city.



The pictures show that the architectural objects are really Kherson, and the photos themselves were taken in autumn.



Telegram channels published a photo with information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are located in the Shumen microdistrict of Kherson, which is located in the western part of the city.