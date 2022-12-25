Residents of Genichesk refuse to receive Russian passports

In the temporarily occupied Genichesk, Kherson region, residents refuse to receive Russian passports.



This is reported by the TG channel of the resistance movement Yellow Tape.

"Residents of Genichesk do not take the passports of a terrorist country! Rashists announced their assistance in rapid passportization in the occupied territory, but the residents of the city both refused this rubbish and remain loyal to Ukraine and their own conscience in the future! Genichesk is Ukraine! We are waiting for the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" - the message says.