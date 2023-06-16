Occupants force and threaten residents of Kakhovka to get passports - General Staff

11:32 20 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The occupying authorities are unable to fulfill the task of their "owners" to distribute Russian passports. In order to please the Kremlin and protect themselves from the disfavor of the "masters", the Russian occupiers intimidate and threaten local residents in Kakhovka, Kherson region, in order to speed up forced passportization. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report on May 20.

It is noted that the Russians are carrying out demonstrative raiding activities designed to intimidate the local population with a possible mobilization and alienation of property.

As reported in the General Staff, the occupiers carry out door-to-door and house rounds.. They conduct a population census and exert psychological pressure, forcing passportization.

And citizens who refuse to obtain a Russian passport are threatened by the Russians with forced expulsion from their homes and power cuts.

Earlier it was reported that in the occupied territories children from 14 years of age are forcibly passported.