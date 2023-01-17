More than 7,000 civilian Ukrainians became victims of Russian aggression - UN

09:16 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Until January 15, 2023. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 18,358 civilian casualties in Ukraine. The confirmed death toll has topped 7,000.

This is stated in the OHCHR report.



The confirmed civilian death toll in Ukraine since Russia's military invasion is 7,031: 2,784 men, 1,875 women, 177 girls and 221 boys, as well as 35 children and 1,939 adults, whose gender is not yet known.



Another 11,327 people were injured: 2,472 men, 1,764 women, 240 girls and 325 boys, as well as 262 children and 6,264 adults, whose gender is not yet known.



Specialists calculated that only from January 1 to January 15, 104 civilians were killed and 284 were injured.



The organization notes that the majority of recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a large impact zone, including shelling of heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, as well as rocket and air strikes.



Actual casualty figures are much higher



The UN stressed that the actual death toll is much higher, as information from some places where intense fighting continues is delayed, and many reports still need to be confirmed.



Earlier, the UN reported that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as of December 27, 17,831 civilians have been injured, among them 6,884 were killed and 10,947 were injured.