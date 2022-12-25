Jean-Claude Van Damme arrived in Ukraine on a private visit

08:34 11 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Famous Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme arrived in Ukraine. It is reported by TSN on Saturday, December 10.

It is alleged that the actor came to one of the private clinics in Uzhgorod. A joint photo with Van Damme was published in his social network by doctor Mikhail Ershov. He later deleted the post, but managed to take a screenshot.

Doctors confirmed the visit of the actor to the clinic in Uzhgorod, but refused to give details. According to them, the actor himself forbade them to disclose any details. But journalists learned that 62-year-old Jean-Claude Van Damme visited the hospital allegedly due to poor health.. The purpose of his visit to Ukraine and the further route are still unknown.

The fact that now the artist does not want to advertise his arrival in Ukraine may be due to his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Van Damme is also on good terms with the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

“To the full-scale war in Ukraine that Russia unleashed against our country, Van Damme responded with a concise Facebook post in which he wrote: “I wish peace to the whole world,” the message says.

Recall that in 2020, Van Damme flew to Kyiv, where he starred in the Netflix series The Last Mercenary.