Earthquakes in Turkey: Ukraine is ready to send rescuers

14:31 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine is ready to send a large group of rescuers to Turkey to help eliminate the consequences of a powerful earthquake that killed more than 1,300 people in Turkey and Syria.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba on Twitter.

"Ukraine is ready to send a large group of rescuers to Turkey to assist in responding to the crisis. We are working closely with the Turkish side to coordinate their deployment," Kuleba wrote.

What is known about the earthquakes in Turkey on February 6

On February 6, a powerful earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey and at the same time in Syria. As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later stated, the earthquake of magnitude 7.7 was the most powerful in Turkey since 1939.. As of 12:30 Kyiv time, more than 1388 people are considered dead in both countries, 5385 injured. In the afternoon, another earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit Turkey, and then another one of magnitude 5.7. The aftershocks were felt in Iraq and Iran, as well as in the UAE, Turkey and Israel.



The Embassy of Ukraine in Turkey is checking the presence of Ukrainian citizens among the victims, the Foreign Ministry said.