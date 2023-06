11:17 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of May 18, the head of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky published congratulations on Vyshyvanka Day in his telegram channel. The President recalled that in 2023 Vyshyvanka Day fell on the Day of Remembrance of the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people

“This year there are two meanings united by one date, May 18th. 79 years ago on this day, the Soviet authorities began the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people. The people that they wanted to erase, deprive of their homes, deprive them of the right to life. But the people survived. And will live freely!” Zelensky stressed.

He added that he was wearing a special vyshyvanka, with ornaments symbolizing the unity of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar peoples.