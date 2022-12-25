Zelensky responded to the petition to deprive Yuriy Boyko of the title "Hero of Ukraine"

15:53 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has responded to a petition to deprive Yury Boyko of the title of Hero of Ukraine, People's Deputy of the Opposition Platform - For Life party.



According to the Office of the President, the legislation provides for two mechanisms for depriving a state award:

in case of conviction of a person awarded for a grave crime

if the person is under sanctions.

According to Zelensky, materials that meet the grounds specified by law for him to make a legal decision were not received by the President's Office.



At the same time, Zelensky asked Prime Minister Shmyhal to analyze the existence of reasonable grounds for personal sanctions against Boyko and inform him about the results.



How Boyko received the title "Hero of Ukraine"

The title "Hero of Ukraine" to the people's deputy, elected to the Verkhovna Rada on the list of the now banned Opposition Platform - During Life party, Yuriy Boyko, was awarded by the second president of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, in 2004.



On September 15, 2022, the Administrative Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court finally banned the activities of the pro-Russian political party Opposition Platform - During Life (OPPL) in Ukraine.



After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Yuri Boyko was spotted in the Czech resort town of Karlovy Vary.



On November 18, 2022, a petition was published on the President's website demanding to deprive the title of "Hero of Ukraine" of the People's Deputy of the Opposition Platform for Life Boyko. The author of the appeal is Lieutenant of the Armed Forces Andrei Gaidai.