Zelensky called the decision to raise water tariffs shameful

09:52 02 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Many Ukrainians were sympathetic to the rise in electricity prices. But the next announcement about the rise in price of water came as a "light shock". This difficult decision was made by the National Commission for State Regulation in the Sphere of Energy and Utilities (NEURC).

However, President Volodymyr Zelensky called shameful this decision to raise tariffs for centralized water supply and sanitation from July 1.

"To put it mildly, a shameful decision. Unprofessional. not approved by the government. We cannot and will not calmly accept such decisions," Zelensky said in an evening video message.

He added that he instructed the government of Denys Shmyhal to submit response decisions.. "And they will," the president promised.

Recall that on Thursday, the NEURC decided to raise tariffs for centralized water supply and sanitation by an average of 32%, depending on the water utility.

We add that from June 1, the Cabinet of Ministers raised electricity tariffs for the population - up to 2.64 UAH / kWh.