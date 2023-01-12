Zelensky and Zaluzhny: Ukrainians named the main figures of 2022

18:18 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Almost 60% of Ukrainians consider President Volodymyr Zelensky to be the main politician of 2022, followed by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, who was named by 10% of respondents.



This is evidenced by the data of a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center.

“Answering the question “Which Ukrainian political figure would you call the politician of 2022?”, 59% of respondents named Volodymyr Zelensky,” the message says.

According to sociologists, after being elected to the presidency in 2019, Zelensky annually led the ratings in the nomination "Politician of the Year": in 2019, 46% of the polled citizens of Ukraine named him in this capacity, in 2020 - 15%, in 2021 - 17%.



Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny was in second place in terms of frequency of naming (10%). 2% of respondents each named Advisor to the Office of the President Oleksiy Arestovich, Fifth President Petro Poroshenko and Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. Another 1% of Ukrainians remembered the adviser to the head of the OPU Mykhailo Podolyak and the volunteer and TV presenter Serhiy Prytul.



At the same time, the majority of respondents in all regions named Zelensky the politician of 2022: 66.5% in the south, 61% in the central region, 57% in the west and 55% in the east of Ukraine.



More often it is called by women (62%) than men (55%). Representatives of younger ages more often than people of middle and older age: 68% among those who are under 30 years old, 63% among those who are from 30 to 30 39 years old, and from 54% to 56% in middle and older ages " sociologists noted.



In addition, among those who speak predominantly Ukrainian at home, 60% named Volodymyr Zelensky the politician of the year, and 55% among those who prefer Russian.