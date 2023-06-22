Zelensky and First Lady visit Book Arsenal 2023

20:16 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska attended the opening of the Book Arsenal 2023 in Kyiv.



Zelensky, in particular, chose the books "Conspiracy Theories" by Maxim Yakovlev and "Telegraf. Creativity in War" for himself.. One of the coordinators of the section on the Russian-Ukrainian war, Anna Skorina, said that the last book is still the favorite in sales in this section due to Zelensky's choice.



Elena Zelenskaya chose "How to fall asleep and wake up with pleasure." The Zelenskys also took a new book by Alexander Mikhed "Call sign for Job. Chronicle of the invasion," said a consultant at the festival.



Zelensky and "Book Arsenals"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the Book Arsenal not for the first time during his presidency. Yes, he was at the book festival in 2019 - a few days after the inauguration. Then the Public Culture correspondent asked what book Zelensky would recommend reading for every Ukrainian. He answered: the Constitution and "Kobzar" Taras Shevchenko.



Zelensky's recommendations changed in 2021. He advised reading "Churchill and Orwell. The Battle for Freedom" and "The Empire Must Die."