Protect Ukrainian skies: Lithuanians raise 5 million euros for air defense radars for Ukraine

08:32 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Lithuania, on January 30, a fundraiser of 5 million euros was announced for the purchase of five air defense radars for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Lithuanians are rising again to support Ukraine! 4 of the largest organizations are joining forces to acquire modern Israeli-made radars to help protect the Ukrainian skies,” Lithuanian TV presenter and gathering coordinator Andrius Tapinas tweeted.

Later, Tapinas said that after 6 hours, the Lithuanians had collected 500,000 euros.

"It would take Russian propagandists 6 years to collect such a sum," he added.

Public organizations "Blue/Yellow", "Laisvės TV", "1K fondas" and "Stiprūs kartu", as well as the public broadcaster LRT are involved in the collection.



The initiative was also supported by Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas.

"Lithuanian Organizations Unite to Purchase Radars to Help Protect Ukraine's Skies. 5 million euros for 5 radars. Please help us and help Ukraine!" he wrote.

What is known about Lithuanian assistance to Ukraine

In July 2022, Lithuanians, also at the initiative of Tapinas, bought 110 anti-drone guns and 80 radars for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with a total cost of 1,095,000 euros for this equipment.



Prior to that, on May 25, Andrius Tapinas initiated a fundraiser for a drone. It was planned that the campaign to collect 5 million euros would last three weeks, however, the Lithuanians collected the entire amount in three days.



The Turkish company producing Bayraktors will donate its unmanned aerial vehicle to Lithuania, for which the Lithuanians collected 5 million euros. It was planned to transfer it to the Ukrainian military.