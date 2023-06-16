Launch of beta testing: closing the status of sole proprietor through the portal "Diya"

17:57 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Beta testing of a new service has started on the Diya portal - closing the status of an individual entrepreneur, without the need to visit government agencies.



This information is confirmed by Mikhail Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation.



Thanks to this new service, users will be able to close their FOP in just a few clicks, without having to visit the tax office and manually fill out the application, and also avoid long waiting times for the registrar to process the application..



All the necessary data will be automatically downloaded from the Unified State Register (USR), which will eliminate the possibility of errors in the application, Fedorov noted.



According to the message, the entrepreneur will only need to verify the information and put an electronic signature.



At the moment, Mintsifra is actively attracting testers to check and refine the service if necessary.



Individual entrepreneurs who have a registration number of a taxpayer account card, as well as entrepreneurs using passport data instead of RNUKPP are invited to testing.