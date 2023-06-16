Transcarpathian Regional Council banned the activities of Russian religious organizations

15:48 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Transcarpathia, the activities of religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation were banned in order to strengthen national security.



This was reported by the Transcarpathian Regional Council through the social network Facebook.



According to the new decision adopted by the deputies of the regional council, the activities of religious, church, public and other organizations on the territory of the Transcarpathian region that cooperate with or are associated with the aggressor country are prohibited.



The report states that the deputies recommend that law enforcement agencies respond quickly and effectively to the revelation of facts of anti-Ukrainian propaganda by representatives of religious, public and other organizations.



This decision is due to the desire to ensure security and protection of national interests in Transcarpathia.