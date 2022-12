In the occupied Crimea, Russian employees of the military commissars are preparing for a new wave of mobilization.

It is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"In the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, employees of the military commissariats are preparing for the next wave of mobilization."

According to the information available to the headquarters, in the city of Kerch, verification of the data of persons liable for military service at state enterprises is being carried out.