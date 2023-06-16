Information Delay at the Front: Defense Forces Strategy

17:19 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Due to the importance of defense, Ukrainians are urged to pay special attention to the delay in certain information about events at the front. The pause that occurs in such cases allows the Ukrainian military to study and take into account the reaction of the enemy.



In this regard, the representative of the joint press center of the Taurida Defense Forces, Valery Shershen, emphasized in his Facebook post the importance of delaying certain information from the point of view of military operational-tactical strategy.

"Such a pause allows you to study the enemy's reaction, identify his provocative actions, fakes, manipulations and use the knowledge gained to your advantage.. It must be understood that the number and activity of Russian war correspondents does not indicate their dominance," Shershen said.



Shershen also said that over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces had completed 1,477 fire missions in the Taurida direction.



A particularly difficult situation is developing in the Avdiivka direction, where Ukrainian forces continue to resist the assaults of the Russian occupation forces. However, in the Berdyansk direction, the enemy is actively defending himself, trying to stop the offensive operations of the Ukrainian troops.

"The defenders of the Tauride direction firmly hold their positions and actively destroy the enemy. Over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 20 times. In total, 559 shellings were recorded during the day," Shershen said.

In addition, Shershen shared information that the Russian invaders continue to carry out assault operations in order to capture Marinka and create conditions for the encirclement of Avdiivka. However, the Defense Forces successfully repel all enemy attacks in Marinka.



At the same time, the enemy shelled Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Maryinka, Maksimilyanovka, Pobeda and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk region.



Shershen also said that there was a movement of Russian transport convoys carrying stolen household appliances, furniture and other property in the direction of the city of Tokmak, near the village of Ocheretovatoye. At the berths of the seaport in the city of Berdyansk, the stolen grain is also loaded onto ships.