855 children injured during Russian armed aggression

10:35 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at least 443 children have died and 855 more have been injured.



It is reported by the Office of the Attorney General.

"More than 1298 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of December 8, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 443. The number of wounded has increased - 855.

Juvenile prosecutors note that the figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.



According to prosecutors, children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 426, Kharkiv - 267, Kyiv - 117, Zaporozhye - 78, Mykolaiv - 77, Kherson - 70, Chernihiv - 68, Lugansk - 65, Dnepropetrovsk - 33.



In particular, on December 6, during rocket attacks by Russia from. Kupriyanovka, Zaporozhye region, a 15-year-old girl was injured. It also became known that on December 3, due to rocket attacks by the troops of the Russian Federation with. Bakhmut, Donetsk region, injured a 4-year-old boy.



In addition, due to the bombing and shelling by the Russian Armed Forces, 2,719 educational institutions were damaged, 332 of them were completely destroyed, the OGPU added.