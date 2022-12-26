Between 5 and 7 million Ukrainians are now forced to stay abroad - Shmyhal

18:09 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

There are from five to seven million Ukrainians abroad. More actively they will return to Ukraine in the spring. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to various estimates, from five to seven million Ukrainians are now forced to stay abroad.. But up to 90% of those who left want to return home. These are the data of opinion polls. We clearly understand that Ukrainians will return more actively in the spring," he said.

According to Shmyhal, the return of citizens requires work, housing and security.

"For work. We launched the eWork program, four areas are already working. These are grants for their own business, planting a garden and greenhouses for processing enterprises. Through fiscal, regulatory and credit incentives, we are now helping businesses, first of all, so that businesses create jobs. Reducing unemployment is one of the main tasks currently facing the Ministry of Economy," the prime minister said.



He also added that the eOselya program has been launched in Ukraine, according to which almost 300 first mortgages have already been issued.

"The third issue is security. The entire team, led by the President of Ukraine, is working to increase the supply of air defense systems. We have already received from partners NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS-T, Crotale. Expect SAMP/T. During a visit to the United States by Volodymyr Zelensky, the United States officially confirmed the upcoming transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. This is our work on the issue of security," Shmygal said.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers stressed that Ukrainians should see the prospect of restoring and developing the country after the war, so the strategic task is Ukraine in the EU not in a decade, but in 2-3 years.