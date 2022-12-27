During 10 months of the war, rashists committed more than 460 crimes against journalists and media in Ukraine

19:11 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

During ten months of a full-scale war, the Russian army committed 467 crimes against journalists and media in Ukraine. The number of journalists killed during the tenth month of the war has not changed. As of December 24, the Russian military had killed a total of 42 journalists in Ukraine.





Such monitoring data was published by the Mass Media Institute.

During the tenth month of the war, five violations of freedom of speech committed by Russian invaders were recorded.

"In particular, this is the targeted shelling and injury of journalists, cybercrime, as well as the appropriation of the brand and the creation of fake clones of local publications to spread Russian aggressive propaganda, " the report says.

So, on December 19, in the Kherson region, two Italian journalists came under Russian shelling, as a result of which reporter Claudio Locatelli was injured.. Their car was also damaged. The journalists said that the fire on their car was opened "intentionally".

“If I had opened the door, I would have lost my leg or worse. The car had clear marks [what is inside the journalists]. Considering the place and circumstances of the attack, I am sure that the fire was opened deliberately. Shots were fired from the other bank of the Dnieper, where the positions of the Russian army are located," the journalist said.

Also, in the vicinity of Bakhmut, a film crew of ICTV Facts came under fire. As special correspondent Konstantin Melnikov said, they worked with the military, filmed the work of the infantry and the strengthening of our positions. According to him, the enemy probably spotted them from a drone, as they were fired on a few minutes later. The journalists were not hurt, but their car was damaged. Melnikov does not rule out that the Russian military knew they were shooting at journalists.



During the tenth month of the war, two Ukrainian publications announced Russian DDoS attacks on their websites - the NikVesti and Detector Media publications.. In anticipation of cyber attacks, information calling for the sites to be put down appeared on Russian telegram channels.



In the city of Snigirevka, Mykolaiv region, which was under Russian occupation from March to November, the invaders distributed a clone of the well-known newspaper in the region, Rodnoe Pribuzhie. The Russians used the style, font and name of the Nikolaev regional newspaper, translating it into Russian. The editor-in-chief of the newspaper Tatyana Fabrikova noted that the Russians created a clone of "Native Pribuzhye" in order to spread pro-Russian propaganda among the inhabitants of the Nikolaev region using the authority of the newspaper.



In addition, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, at least 208 broadcasters and print media (national, regional and local) have completely or partially stopped their activities and broadcasting in a number of regions due to hostilities and occupation. These are mass media from Zaporozhye, Kherson, Kharkov, Kyiv, Donetsk, Nikolaev, Sumy, Lugansk, Chernihiv regions.



The number of journalists killed during the tenth month of the war did not change. As of December 24, the Russian military had killed a total of 42 journalists in Ukraine. Of these, eight journalists were killed while performing their professional duties (three Ukrainian and five foreign). 34 died as combatants or as a result of Russian shelling, not during their journalistic duties.