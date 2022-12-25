12:24 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian opposition cartoonist Oleg Kuvaev has released a new series of Masyanya's cartoon "Russophobe". The video posted on the project's YouTube channel shows the consequences of mobilization in the Russian Federation and the end of Putin.



Masyanya Khryundel's husband did not leave the house for more than three months in order not to receive a summons to the military enlistment office. And when, according to his wife, half the country died in Ukraine, and another half fled abroad, they decided to take a walk around St. Petersburg together.



So the couple saw a lot of posters that men need to die for "Pynya". The heroes say that the biggest Russophobe is Putin, and the war in Ukraine is called senseless.



Then they met a monster with sharp teeth and a bloody body, which was stopped by the "restless souls of children from the Malaysian Boeing". They sent Putin to hell.



When it became known that the security of the Russians was no longer in danger, the heroes called their compatriots with an offer to return, but they said they would live anywhere but in Russia.