"The choice was clear": Ukraine became the country of the year according to The Economist

Ukraine became the country of 2022 according to the weekly English-language magazine The Economist. The publication noted that usually authors and editors argue when making a decision, but this year the choice was obvious.
The publication also singled out four qualities of Ukrainians, the most evident this year.
First, heroism, because Russian President Vladimir Putin expected that the Ukrainian army would "bend" before the Russian one, but this did not happen.
Second, ingenuity:
The Economist also noted the resilience of Ukrainians. The magazine noted that the horrors “that Mr. Putin inflicts” do not affect the morale of the citizens of Ukraine: when there is no water, they melt the snow, and when there is no electricity, they go to cafes or sleep in the offices where they work.
In addition, as noted in the magazine, Ukraine has become an inspiration for many oppressed people or countries around the world, proving that "outsiders" can stand up to "even huge hooligans."
