"The choice was clear": Ukraine became the country of the year according to The Economist

08:02 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine became the country of 2022 according to the weekly English-language magazine The Economist . The publication noted that usually authors and editors argue when making a decision, but this year the choice was obvious.

"It can only be Ukraine," The Economist decided.

The publication also singled out four qualities of Ukrainians, the most evident this year.



First, heroism, because Russian President Vladimir Putin expected that the Ukrainian army would "bend" before the Russian one, but this did not happen.

"Ukrainians stood and fought. Professors, plumbers and pop stars have joined the army, trading comfortable beds for frosty fox holes and the risk of agony death.. Fight after fight they defeated the Russians. Defending themselves against an aggressor who challenged their country's right to exist as an independent state, they gained a new sense of nation.

Second, ingenuity:

"They (Ukrainians - ed.) noticed the weak points of their enemies, blew up their fuel and ammunition supplies and quickly learned to use new weapons provided by the West."

The Economist also noted the resilience of Ukrainians. The magazine noted that the horrors “that Mr. Putin inflicts” do not affect the morale of the citizens of Ukraine: when there is no water, they melt the snow, and when there is no electricity, they go to cafes or sleep in the offices where they work.



In addition, as noted in the magazine, Ukraine has become an inspiration for many oppressed people or countries around the world, proving that "outsiders" can stand up to "even huge hooligans."