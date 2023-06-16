Entered a ban on entry into the flooded neighborhood Korabel Kherson

19:35 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

From June 13, a ban on entry will be introduced into the territory of the flooded microdistrict Korabel Kherson, which arose as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station..



During the week, residents of the island will be able to move around it only at certain times - from 12:00 to 15:00.



According to the information provided by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, this decision was made in order to carry out demining, investigative actions of law enforcement agencies and cleaning up the territory by public utilities.



Temporary restrictions on movement will be in effect from 12:00 to 15:00, during which residents will be able to leave their homes. When the water level drops completely, points will be identified where they can receive the necessary assistance, including drinking water, food, medical supplies.



We authoritatively ask citizens to treat this situation with understanding and not violate the decree on movement on the territory of the microdistrict.



The ban on entry to the Korabel microdistrict will be in effect from June 13. From June 3 to June 19, this neighborhood will be subject to a curfew starting at 3:00 pm and ending at 12:00 am the next day.



The process of evacuation of the population continues and is carried out by representatives of the State Emergency Service and the city military administration.