Three times smaller and without garlands: a Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyskaya Square

A New Year tree will be installed on Sofia Square in Kyiv, it will be three times smaller than the previous ones and without garlands, said Igor Dobrutsky, head of Folk Ukraine.
According to him, the preliminary sketch of the Christmas tree is no longer considered, these options are archived. Instead, they will install an artificial Christmas tree up to 10 meters high (in previous years, the Christmas tree was up to 30 meters high). There will be no illumination on it.
Additional decorations include a nativity scene and didukh. It is also planned to create a small copy of the Christmas tree, which will be placed on the first floor of the Museum of the History of Kyiv.
In early November, Vitali Klitschko announced that they wanted to celebrate Christmas and New Year 2023 in Kyiv, despite the war, but in a “limited format”.
At the same time, Igor Dobrutsky, president of Folk Ukraine, which usually organizes New Year celebrations, said that the New Year tree will be installed in Kiev despite the war, and even made public one of the possible sketches.
In response, the people of Kiev registered a petition asking them not to put up a festive tree until the New Year, because it is “inappropriate”. A day later, she scored the necessary votes.
Later, a petition appeared on the website of the Kyiv City Council with a proposal to install the country's main Christmas tree in Kyiv, but it still has not collected the necessary 6,000 signatures.
The KSCA noted that the final decision will be made at the end of November. But Klitschko has already noted in two interviews that the "symbolic Christmas tree" in Kyiv will be installed at the expense of sponsors.
