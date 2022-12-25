Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks near 14 settlements over the past day

09:16 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the attacks of the invaders near 14 settlements and hit 4 enemy command posts in a day.

It is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repulsed attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselovskoe, Stelmakhivka, Chervonopopovka and Belogorivka in the Luhansk region and Grigorievka, Vyemka, Bakhmut, Opytnoe, Klischeevka, Kurdyumovka, Severnoye, Pervomaiskoye, Krasnogorovka and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 5 missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. He carried out 30 air strikes on the positions of our troops and more than 35 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on areas of settlements along the line of contact.

In the Volyn and Polesye directions, the situation is without significant changes, no signs of the formation of offensive enemy groupings were found.. Training of individual enemy units continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to hold its troops in the border areas of the Belgorod region. The areas of settlements of Slobozhanskoye, Ogirtsevo, Bochkovoe, Malaya Volchya, Budarki, Strelechya, Ternovaya, Chugunovka, Dvurechnoye and Zapadnoye of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery shelling.

The enemy is on the defensive in the Kupyansk and Limansk directions. Carried out shelling from tanks and various-caliber artillery in the areas of the settlements of Tabaevka, Krakhmalnoye and Berestovoye of the Kharkov region; Stelmakhovka, Myasozharovka, Makiivka and Ploschanka in the Luhansk region and Novoselivka and Torskoe in the Donetsk region.





