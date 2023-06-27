Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the bridgehead of the Russian troops on the bank of the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal

15:37 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed the successful operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which resulted in the clearing of the bridgehead of Russian troops on the western bank of the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal.



As part of confirming his words, the colonel-general published a video recorded on a GoPro camera, which depicts soldiers of the 1st company of the 1st mechanized battalion of the 3rd separate assault brigade.

This video shows how Ukrainian soldiers defeated the third battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of Russian troops.



Alexander Syrsky noted the importance and effectiveness of the operation, and also emphasized the successful evacuation of the wounded soldier.