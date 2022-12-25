Ukrainian Armed Forces are approaching Kremennaya
14:36 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine
The advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Kremennaya is slow due to the very dense mine coverage of the territory.
This was reported by the head of the Luhansk OVA.
“We have a few kilometers left to Kremennaya, but progress is slow due to the dense mine coverage of the territory,” he wrote.
In addition, Gaidai noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to stabilize the situation in Belogorivka, and the Ukrainian defenders confidently hold positions there.
