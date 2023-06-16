For the first time in Ukraine, a donor heart was delivered across the military sky

09:29 10 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Saving the lives of Ukrainians is the most important task during the war. But not only on the battlefield. Doctors have performed four successful organ transplants, thanks to the consent given by the relatives of a 40-year-old deceased woman.. For the first time since the beginning of a large-scale invasion, a donor heart was delivered by heaven to a patient. This was reported in the Ministry of Health.

It is noted that 15-year-old Maxim from Vradiyevka, Mykolaiv region, had heart problems after suffering a coronavirus in February this year. Doctors diagnosed him with incurable dilated cardiomyopathy. Only a transplant could save the young man.

"The guy spent a month in intensive care. His life was saved by the relatives of a 40-year-old woman who was in the Vinnitsa Regional Clinical Psychoneurological Hospital named after academician. A.I. Yushchenko was diagnosed with brain death due to a ruptured aneurysm. It was they who agreed to the removal of the organs of the deceased.. This decision of her family saved the lives of four people. Among them is 15-year-old Maxim," the statement said.

The information system found Maxim's compatibility with the donor, but the doctors faced a problem: the donor heart "lives" for only a few hours. During this time, it needs to be transported, prepared for transplantation and carried out the procedure.

For the sake of saving the boy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs raised a helicopter into the sky, and an hour later the donor organ was delivered from Vinnitsa to the Heart Institute in Kyiv.

While Maxim was undergoing a heart transplant, two more hospitals performed transplants.A kidney was transplanted to 16-year-old Dmytro Dubnyk from Poltava region in the NUCL Okhmatdet. And at the National Institute of Surgery and Transplantology named after A. A. Shalimov, a liver was transplanted to a 46-year-old woman from Kiev and a kidney to a 22-year-old man.

The Ministry of Health noted that all transplants were successful. All patients are now in stable condition.

. " width="610" height="724" />

Recall that in April, the first heart transplant was performed in Vinnitsa. The operation on a 42-year-old patient lasted more than four hours.