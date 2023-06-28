Possible renaming of Zaporozhye: the National Commission explained its position

19:07 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Commission for State Language Standards has begun considering the issue of a possible renaming of the city of Zaporozhye.



This was announced by the chairman of the commission, Vladimir Mozgunov, at a press conference on 28 June.



However, Mozgunov stressed that the commission's decision is only a recommendation, and the very renaming of settlements is not within their authority. The final decision must be made by the community and local governments.



The chairman also noted that the commission's recommendations are designed to draw the attention of local governments to the problems that have arisen.



Member of the National Commission for State Language Standards, Olga Novikova, expressed her position on the name of the city of Zaporozhye. She noted that in scientific circles there are different interpretations of this name, like Zaporozhye and Zaporozhye.



Novikova added that the commission considers both names correct and in line with the norms of the Ukrainian literary language.



Nevertheless, the commission received appeals, including from residents of Zaporozhye, with a request to consider renaming Zaporozhye to Zaporozhye. In this regard, the commission turned to the working group dealing with renaming issues.



The working group also had discussions related to the historical aspects of the name of the city.